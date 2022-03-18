Noah Dixon
Junior
Noah Dixon, son of Ben Dixon and Mandy Solima, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Football and Wrestling Teams.
This yeah, Dixon said his top accomplishment in wrestling was qualifying for State.
He started wrestling when he was in 8th grade after being encouraged by Brentwood Middle School’s Coach Dennis Harrison. “I listened to him and here I am today,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I enjoy competing and winning, so I train and compete to be better than the person across from me.”
BHS Wrestling Head Coach, Damon Smith, said of Dixon, “Noah just finished his junior season as a State qualifier at heavyweight. Noah is the type of young man who works really hard to accomplish his goals. Both on the football field and the wrestling mat he is a leader.”
His top role model in life is his father. “He motivates me to do better and he pushes me to be my best self,” he said.
Dixon describes himself as active, kind and ambitious. When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing video games, playing rugby and hanging out with his friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his athletic and academic careers in college.
