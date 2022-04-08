Hudson Allain, son of Lisa and Rodney Allain, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Track & Field Team.
He has a time of 22.43 in the 200-meter dash, 11.34 in the 100-meter dash and 51.88 in the 400-meter dash.
Allain said before he started track, he played soccer and people would always comment on his speed. Eventually, he decided he should put his speed to the test.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “What inspires me is to become a better athlete and to reach for success in life.”
BHS Boys Track & Field Coach, Joe Fedoris, said of Allain, “He’s a sophomore that as a ton of varsity racing experience already and is an athlete we are incredibly excited about this year.”
His top role model is American ultramarathon runner, David Goggins. “He has showed me how to overcome fear, obstacles, and persevere through challenges.”
Allain describes himself as humble, driven, competitive and friendly. When he’s not competing, he enjoys skiing, being with friends and family, exercising and golfing.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to continue his academic and athletic careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.