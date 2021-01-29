Will Hamilton
Will Hamilton, son of Todd and Amy Hamilton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Bowling Team.
He has an average of 165 and has had multiple 200s throughout the season.
Hamilton said he started bowling for fun his freshman year and was surprised just how much he ended up loving it. “It’s now one of my favorite things to do,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’m motivated by my teammates to do the best I can to help the team succeed.”
One of his top role models is his father, Todd. He looks up to him for his work ethic and appreciates the inspiration he provides.
Hamilton describes himself as hard working, competitive and funny. When he’s not bowling, he spends his time competing for the BHS Tennis Team, fishing, and playing rec basketball and baseball.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend college where he would like to study business.
