Lacy Whitely is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Dance Team.
She is a 2021 National Champion and a 2022 Regional and State Champion.
Whitely started dancing when she was only 6 years old. Beginning in 1st grade, she started competing and by her sophomore year at BHS, she was on the Dance Team.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and peers inspire me to work harder for them and for myself.”
BHS Dance Coach Lynzey Howell said of Whitely, “Lacy has the most positive attitude and is such a hard worker. She gives 110 percent at every practice, is inclusive of all members of the team, and serves as a strong role model for the underclassmen. She is a valuable part of the dance program!”
Her top role model in life is her mother. She said she looks up to her for her selflessness and dedication.
Whitely describes herself as inclusive, hardworking, caring and selfless. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with her friends.
After graduating from BHS, she would like to attend The University of Georgia to pursue a career field where she can work with children.
