Reid McAdams
Senior
Reid McAdams, son of Jeff and Lori McAdams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and the captain of the Varsity Boys Soccer Team. He plays the position of midfielder.
McAdams said his biggest highlights during his soccer career have been maintaining a spot on the Varsity team since his freshman year as well as being named captain this year.
He started playing soccer when he was only 3 years old. He started out playing for Brentwood Soccer Club, Darlington Soccer Academy and Tennessee Soccer Club ECNL before joining the BHS team.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me to train and compete at the highest level.”
BHS Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Mike Purcell, said of McAdams, “Reid is the consummate team player. A tireless leader that always has a smile on his face. He does well in the face of adversity. His four years of leadership will be sorely missed.”
His top role model in life is entrepreneur and television personality, Mark Cuban. “He is a model for hard work and determination.”
McAdams describes himself as motivated, diligent and hardworking. When he’s not competing on the field, he enjoys bowling, hiking, watching sports and playing poker.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend college to pursue a dual major in accounting and finance. He one day hopes to have a career in investment banking or merges and acquisitions.
