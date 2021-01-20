CeCe Hopkins
Junior
CeCe Hopkins, daughter of Emily and Brian Hopkins, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood High School and the co-captain of the Wrestling Cheerleading Team.
This season, Hopkins said that seeing all of the team’s hard work pay off was her top highlight.
Hopkins joined the Wrestling Cheerleading Team as a way to become more involved and join a team. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I enjoy supporting my teammates and getting to bond with them.”
BHS Wrestling Cheerleading Coach Rebecca Roa said of Hopkins, “CeCe Hopkins has been doing a great job as co-captain on the Wrestling Cheerleading Team. She keeps the team informed well and forsees potential team needs. She has stepped up as a leader this year!”
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Emily. She said she appreciates her for her determination and constant support.
She describes herself as empathetic. “I always want to be there for others when they need me, and I do my best to try and treat people with kindness,” she said.
When she’s not on the mat, Hopkins enjoys playing piano, writing music, participating on Yearbook Staff and working at Sonic.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in counseling.
