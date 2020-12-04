Luke Fontechia
Senior
Luke Fontechia, son of Troy and Jackie Fontechia, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of wide receiver.
This season, he had 21 receptions and four touchdowns.
Fontechia said he has been playing football ever since he could walk and that he has loved watching and playing it as long as he could remember.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me. I know how hard they work, and this inspires me to work hard and compete.”
BHS Football Coach Jacob Norfleet said of Fontechia, “Luke has been a huge part of our success this year. He scored two touchdowns in BHS’s comeback victory in the second round of play-offs. He has shown tremendous commitment and work ethic all season long.”
One of his top role models is professional football player Pat Tillman. “He is the definition of a selfless person and I aspire to be like him every day.”
Fontechia describes himself as dedicated and hardworking. When he’s not on the football field he enjoys spending his time golfing, exercising and playing fantasy football.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to study aviation and one day become a pilot.
