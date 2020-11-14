Kevin Vanderkolk
Senior
Kevin Vanderkolk, son of Colleen and Kevin Vanderkolk, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cross Country Team.
This season, he achieved a new personal best time of 15:06 in the 5k. This means he has the 12th fastest time in the country and the fastest time in Tennessee.
Vanderkolk said he got his start in the sport because of his sister, who used to bring him to her practices.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My team because they are always giving 100%."
His top role model in life is his coach. He said he can always ask for his guidance when he feels lost, a quality he truly appreciates.
Vanderkolk describes himself as musical, fast and hardworking. When he’s not running, he enjoys writing songs, singing and playing guitar.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his running career at Belmont University with his sister, Kaitlyn, and pursue a career in music.
