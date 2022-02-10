Wyatt Gibbs
Junior
Wyatt Gibbs, son of Ashley and Billy Gibbs, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood High School and captain of the Wrestling Team. He competes in the 170-pound weight class.
This season, he said his top highlight was working hard and winning the title of the Battle for Independence tournament champion with a record of 40-5.
Gibbs said his father was the one who encouraged him to try wrestling. When asked what continues to inspire him to train and compete he said that he is driven to win the state title and has a goal set to wrestle at the collegiate level.
BHS Wrestling Coach, Damon Smith, said of Gibbs, “Wyatt Gibbs is a captain and leader on our wrestling team as a junior. He has led by example with his work ethic and his 40-5 regular season record. Wyatt consistently shows up and does things that are asked of him… then proves himself with results in competition. We appreciate Wyatt and what he exemplifies as a student athlete at Brentwood High School. We look forward to watching his success this post season.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Billy. “[I] always have looked up to him,” he said. “[He] pushes me to be my best.”
Gibbs describes himself as competitive, determined and hardworking. When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys fishing and weightlifting.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his wrestling career in college. He is currently undecided on where he will attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.