Kate Boring
Senior
Kate Boring, daughter of Molly and Marshall Boring, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Soccer Team. She plays the position of center back.
This season, Boring scored five goals and had 15 assists. In 2018, she was named Most Valuable Defensive Player. She has also previously made it to All State, All District and All Region.
Boring credits her mother, who played soccer throughout her life, as her main reason for interest in the sport. Kate has been playing since she was only three years old.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to train to be the best I can be and to make sure I am ready for college soccer.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Molly. She said she admires her for her work ethic, support and no-complaining attitude.
Boring describes herself as loyal and dedicated. When she’s not on the field, she enjoys creating art, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dogs.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend Campbell University where she will continue her soccer career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.