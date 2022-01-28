Sean Glasgow, son of Kevin and Bernadette Glasgow, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and the Captain of the Boys Bowling Team.
This season, Glasgow’s top highlight was scoring a 280; just one strike away from a 300.
Glasgow said his interest in bowling was piqued when he heard about it on the school’s daily announcements. After hearing about it, he said he and his friends decided to try out.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates and role as a captain.”
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he admires them for always providing him with support.
Glasgow describes himself as resilient. When he’s not competing at the lanes, he enjoys fishing, biking, golfing and traveling.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend college. He is currently undecided on where he will attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.