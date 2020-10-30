Brooke Brummett
Sophomore
Brooke Brummett, daughter of Scott and Beth Brummett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Golf Team.
This season, Brummett said that qualifying for State on the Girls Golf Team was her biggest highlight.
Brummett said that her brother and father were her motivation for taking up golf. She said she loved going to see her brother play and seeing how competitive the game truly is.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am a very competitive person, so that is why I always work hard to try to get better each day.”
Her biggest role models are her parents. “They have worked hard to get to where they are today,” she said. She also looks up to her friend, Nolan Ray, who is a BHS graduate and is now a professional golfer.
Brummett describes herself as driven and hard working. When she’s not golfing, she enjoys spending time outside at her grandparents’ farm as well as hunting and fishing. She also loves spending time with her friends.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college. She said her dream would be to attend The University of Alabama.
