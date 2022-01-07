Dean Klueppelberg
Senior
Dean Klueppelberg is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Wrestling Team.
So far this season, he has a record of 10-1 and he placed 1st in a tournament in Hunstville. He currently has hopes of achieving a good placement at the State Tournament.
Klueppelberg started wrestling in the 7th grade and said he has been at it ever since. When asked what keeps him training and competing he said, “The thought of being successful and to go all out my senior season.”
BHS Wrestling Coach Damon Smith said of Klueppelberg, “Dean is a senior leader on our wrestling team and recently won the Huntsville tournament out of 28 schools and is currently 10-1 on the season. Dean helps lead our team by example and we have high hopes for him throughout the season.”
One of his top role models in life is his father. He said he looks up to him for how hard he works and his attitude towards life.
Klueppelberg describes himself as hardworking, persevering, social and consistent.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in business economics.
