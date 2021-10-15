Bryce Callaway
Senior
Bryce Callaway, son of Greg and Jen Calloway, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Golf Team.
This season, Callaway said his biggest accomplishments were being a member of the 2021 State Championships team and finishing in 9th in the state with a 71-72 (-1) tournament round.
Callaway said he started playing golf with his dad and would practice at his local golf course.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The chance to win a State Championship with my team motivated me to try my best.”
BHS Golf Coach Chris Saunders said of Callaway:
Bryce was a leader for us all year. He helped organize practice rounds, communicate information with other team members and went out of his way to get to know the underclassmen. In addition, he held the best average for us all season and had some clutch shots in the post-season, including hole 18 of the state tournament. One of my favorite characteristics of Bryce is his ability to deal with stress on the course. He keeps calm and will frequently give you a look and smile as if to say, "Don’t worry, I got this."
His top role model is his former coach, Walter Robison. “He taught me how to do my part to win a State Championship.”
Callaway describes himself as calm and focused. When he’s not golfing, he enjoys playing recreational basketball and spending time with friends.
After graduating, he plans to go to college and study business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.