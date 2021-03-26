Emily Oatsvall
Sophomore
Emily Oatsvall, daughter of Scott and Gwen Oatsvall, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She holds the position of base on the team.
This season, Oatsvall said the biggest highlight was eventually being able to cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic, something many on the team thought may not happen.
Her interest in the world of sports started young. She said she remembers watching sports at a very young age because her father was a basketball and football coach. Her brothers Elijah and Jeremiah also played sports and are now continuing their football careers in college.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The little girls who like to come up to us cheerleaders and talk with us keeps me motivated to keep training and cheering. I want them to see how important it is to have spirit and stay energetic even if the day is not going well for us.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Gwen. “She has been so supportive of all of my siblings,” she said. “She also grew up playing sports as well so she understands what it’s like to be a student athlete. Not to mention she has always been my cheerleader ever since I was adopted.”
Oatsvall describes herself as selfless, compassionate and supportive. When she’s not in school or on the sidelines cheering, she enjoys being an intern at 147 Team, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting vulnerable children around the U.S.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a hearing screener and a speech language pathologist.
