Aaron Walton, son of Jason and Jennifer Walton, is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Boys Baseball Team and plays the position of outfielder.
This season, Walton said his top highlight was the team’s spring break trip to Pensacola, Florida.
He said baseball has always been a part of his life and that he’s been playing since he was only 3 years old. He even recalls his first word being “ball.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing after all this time he said, “[I] always want to be the best version of myself on the field and off. My coaches, parents and teammates push me.”
BHS Head Baseball Coach, Bill Moore, said of Walton, “Aaron is an all-around terrific kid. Loves his teammates, loves to win and values doing things the right way. A true leader in every sense of the word.”
His biggest role models in life are his parents. He said he looks up to them for how hard they work and the sacrifices they make for their family.
Walton describes himself as competitive, hardworking and caring. When he’s not competing he enjoys spending time with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his baseball career at Stanford University. He would like to study exercise science and kinesiology.
