Skylar Elle Kryscynski, daughter of Natalie and Mark Kryscynski, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Cheerleading Team. She is a main base on the team.
Her top accomplishments in cheer have been winning UCA Cheer Nationals and winning the Top Banana at UCA Cheer Camp.
Before she was a cheerleader, Kryscynski was a competitive dancer. While she was still dancing, she said she saw a friend cheer and wanted to try it out. “I got hooked in 6th grade and have been doing it ever since,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “God has made me a very determined person, and there are a lot of skills to learn and improve on. I also have two younger sisters that cheer and I feel the need to be a good example to them.”
BHS Cheer Coach Rachel Lytle said of Kryscynski, “Skylar Elle is an excellent cheerleader, leader, student and person. Her smile and enthusiasm are evident and compelling when she cheers. Her energy is contagious and spreads to her teammates. She leads by example and we are proud to have her as part of the BHS cheerleading program.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. She said she admires them for their work ethics and guidance. “They have always been very encouraging and supportive,” she added.
Kryscynski describes herself as determined, hardworking and kind. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, and going to the lake.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her cheerleading career in college and pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.