Sam Sullivan
Senior
Sam Sullivan, son of Anthony and Cicy Sullivan, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Wrestling, Football and the Boys Track & Field teams. He is a cornerback for the football team, competes in the 145-pound weight class in wrestling, does the decathlon and runs the 400-meter race.
This season, he said running a 50.8 in the open 400-meter and a 50.4 in the first leg of the 4 by 400-meter races were some of the biggest highlights.
Sullivan has been a multi-sport athlete for as long as he can remember. However the summer before senior year, he realized he may be able to compete in track & field at the collegiate level. “After talking with Coach Kinder, I fully committed to this sport and have trained every day since.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’m pretty competitive. I don’t like to lose. I push myself harder in practice so that I am able to excel in meets and win for my team. What inspires me to train and compete is being one of the best in the state.”
One of his top role models in life is BHS Track & Field Coach Gary Kinder. “He pushes me hard in practice and even throws in a few extra things at the end of practice to help me be better,” he said.
Sullivan describes himself as hardworking, dedicated and competitive. When he’s not competing, he enjoys fishing and being outdoors.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his track & field career in college and pursue a career in nursing or anesthesia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.