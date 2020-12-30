Sean Glasgow
Junior
Sean Glasgow, son of Kevin and Bernadette Glasgow, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood High School and the captain of the Boys Bowling Team.
He has a career best of 247. This season, his series high was 645 with a high game of 230.
Glasgow said he tried out for the team with friends his freshman year for something fun to do. They all made it and over time Glasgow grew to love the game.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I enjoy the sport and I want to get better.”
BHS Bowling Coach Brian Popovich said of Glasgow, “Sean has worked diligently to improve his game over the last few years. His team spirit was rewarded this year as he was elected boys' team captain, and he has developed his leadership skills with the same care and concern. He has a great deal of potential in both areas.”
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he appreciates them because of there constant support.
He describes himself as hardworking, helpful and kind. When he’s not at the bowling lanes, Glasgow enjoys fishing and spending time with friends.
He is currently undecided about his collegiate plans.
