Brody Chapman
Junior
Brody Chapman, son of Lisa and Bill Chapman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
This season, he achieved a new personal record of 15:50 in the 5k. He also placed high in the Southern Showcase and Jesse Owens Classic.
Chapman said he has been running for as long as he can remember, but got more serious about it in middle school. He said at that point, he knew he could “make something out of it.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My goals, always striving for the best,” and “knowing the end goal.”
BHS Cross Country Coach Rob Pautienus said of Chapman, “Brody is a gifted runner who works hard each week. He is a team leader who sets high goals and then works toward them.”
His top role model in life is American middle distance runner, Craig Engels. “He has his own style while running and is always having fun with running,” Chapman said.
He describes himself as driven and coachable. When he’s not in class or on the track, he enjoys working on cars with his father, spending time with friends and watching football with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to run Division I cross country and track. He would like to study physical therapy in college.
