Kate Workman
Senior
Kate Workman, daughter of Chan and Emily Workman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, her biggest highlight was scoring 12 points, getting seven assists and five steals.
Workman started playing basketball when she was only five years old. She said she remembers watching her brother play and wanted to try it out.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The other four seniors inspire me to be my best and always work hard. We have been playing together since 7th grade.”
BHS Basketball Coach Myles Thrash said of Workman, “Kate has been a tremendous player for the Lady Bruins basketball team this year. She has shown great senior leadership on and off the court.”
One of her top role models in life is her father, Chan. He played basketball when he was in high school and went on to win the State Championship his senior year. She said he is always there to inspire her to work harder.
When she’s not in class or on the court, she enjoys spending time with friends and playing softball.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to study kinesiology.
