Adaugo Nwachuku, daughter of Ugo and Nnenna Nwachuku, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Bowling Team.
This season, she achieved a high score of 124. Her overall personal record is a 152.
Nwachuku started bowling her sophomore year after encouragement from a friend. “She helped me learn how to bowl for tryouts and then surprisingly I got in,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love the team so much and every time I bowl I remind myself that if I do well, I’ll help the team do well, too. Seeing the team happy after a win makes me also very happy, so it’s a win-win.”
Her top role model in life is her father. “He worked very hard to become a doctor in this country and it always makes me want to work harder so that his hard work was worth it and so that one day I can be as hardworking and successful as him,” she said.
Nwachuku describes herself as nice and passionate. When she’s not bowling or in school, she enjoys singing.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to pursue a career as a dermatologist.
