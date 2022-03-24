Andrew Billington
Andrew Billington, son of Amberly and Phil Billington, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Baseball Team. He plays the position of centerfield.
Billington started playing baseball at the age of 4 after encouragement from his parents. Luckily, he ended up wanting to pursue it more seriously as he got older.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing after all these years he said, “My faith in God.”
BHS Baseball Coach, Bill Moore, said of Billington, “Andrew is a kid who’s… consistent in how he shows up every day and puts in the work. His teammates love him, and he models and demonstrates how to be detailed oriented and work hard.”
His top role model in life is his father. “He works so hard to provide for my family,” he said.
Billington describes himself as humble, determined and patient. When he’s not on the field, he likes to spend his time fishing, cooking and playing basketball.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level.
