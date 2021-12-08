Meghan Lee, daughter of Andy Lee, is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Girls Soccer Team and plays the position of centerback.
This season, Lee said she was most proud of the backline for not conceding many goals in games.
She started playing soccer at the YMCA when she was only 4 years old. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The love I have for the game as well as all those who support me inspires me.”
BHS Head Girls Soccer Coach, Maggie McLaughlin, said of Lee, “Meghan is one of the most skillful and consistent defenders to come through Brentwood High School’s girls soccer program. She is a true competitor who never shies away from a challenge. As an impactful leader, Meghan has bettered her teammates and our program. She is also the definition of a student-athlete and has had great academic success at Brentwood High.”
Her biggest role model in life is her mother. “She was a very strong, passionate person with a lot of fight in her,” she said. “She gave it her all in everything she did.”
Lee describes herself as determined and hardworking. When she’s not on the soccer field, she enjoys reading and playing with her dogs.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a veterinarian.
