Arash Yazdani
Freshman
Arash Yazdani, son of Essy Yazdani and Azimeh Azarm, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the Wrestling Team.
This season at the Maher/Garstin Battle for Independence, Yazdani placed 3rd and said it was one of his biggest highlights.
Yazdani said his start in the sport came after he was invited to a high school club by BHS Wrestling Coach Clark Vaughn. He said he instantly fell in love with it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I’ve always strived for success… my ultimate goal of being a state champion and being a better person every day.”
Yazdani’s top role models are his coach and several wrestlers and people in his life who he said “have set the tone and expectations” for him to be successful.
BHS Wrestling Coach Damon Smith said of him, “Arash Yazdani is an extremely dedicated wrestler and has a record of 19-3 on the season as a freshman. His desire to achieve success is one of his most admirable traits and will continue to shine through in his wrestling. Arash is one of the most dedicated wrestlers I have coached and his future is very bright. When his preparation meets opportunity, good things will continue to come his way."
He describes himself as hard working. When he’s not on the mat, he enjoys lifting weights, running and spending time in nature.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his wrestling career in college.
