Justin McParland, son of Bill and Lynde McParland, is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of cornerback and is a member of special teams.
This season, he said his top highlight was doing a key onside kick recovery in the playoffs.
He started playing tackle football when he was in third grade as a hobby. Over time, it grew to become a passion.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My motivation for playing falls with the players next to me. This team is a brotherhood and they are always there for me.”
BHS Football Coach Clint Finch said of McParland, “Justin has been in our football program for four years and has shown tremendous growth over that time. He is a ‘team first’ player who has always been willing to do whatever possible to help the football team. He has played a big role in our special teams this year including a key onside kick recovery last week in our 1st round win versus Germantown.”
His biggest role model in life is his father, Bill. “He is the most determined, focused and hardworking person I know and he always makes time for family,” he said.
McParland describes himself as driven, motivated and diligent. When he’s not on the football field, he enjoys dedicating time to doing community service.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to pursue a master’s degree in biomedical engineering. He would eventually like to work to design and service medical technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.