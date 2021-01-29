Molly Austin
Senior
Molly Austin, daughter of Shane and Becky Austin, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and Team Captain of the Girls Bowling Team.
This season, Austin bowled a high game of 240 and placed 10th in the state tournament. She achieved the spot of the highest average female bowler for the season.
Austin followed in her brother’s footsteps when it came to bowling and joined the team as a freshman when he was a senior. She said originally, she joined as a way to get a P.E. credit, but ended up really liking it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I like to win, and after going to state last year I realized how I could improve and I worked to go back this year.”
Her older brother, Ben, is her biggest role model in life. She said she looks up to him for his encouragement with bowling and appreciates how he practices with her when he comes home from college.
She describes herself as determined, creative and competitive. When she’s not bowling, she enjoys doing CrossFit and bowling.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college and double major in pre-med and Spanish. Following that, she hopes to go to optometry school.
