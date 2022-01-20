Kaitlyn Lorenzi, daughter of Greg and Brittany Lorenzi, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team.
This season, she said two games stand out in her mind in terms of personal growth. In a game against Cane Ridge High School, she scored 10 points, had six rebounds and seven assists. In a game facing off with Riverdale High, she scored 12 points, had six rebounds and five assists. In both games, the Lady Bruins came out on top.
Lorenzi started playing basketball when she was in kindergarten with her father as the coach. Her father went on to coach her travel team for several years as well.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing after all these years she said, “Being given the opportunity to play college basketball fuels me to play my hardest. On top of that, I have always been competitive and wanted to win.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. “My mom is so hard working and committed,” she said. “My dad is an awesome player and coach. They both have been so supportive every step of the way.”
Lorenzi describes herself as determined, outgoing and hardworking. When she’s not competing on the court, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
After graduating from BHS, she will attend Hanover College to play basketball. She plans to study business or finance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.