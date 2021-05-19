Ryan Hayes
Senior
Ryan Hayes, son of Lisa and Phil Hayes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Soccer Team. He plays the position of centerback.
This season, Hayes said his biggest highlight was having 10 shutouts. “That is a credit to the whole team, especially against the caliber of the teams we play,” he said.
Hayes started playing soccer when he was only five years old. “It just clicked,” he said. “I knew I wanted to keep playing.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I strive to be the best player and captain I can be, to be a role model for the younger players.”
His top role models in life are his coaches, Coach Bowen and Coach Purcell. He said he admires them for always putting the team first.
Hayes describes himself as motivated, disciplined and thoughtful. When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing video games, lifting and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend Emery University where he will study biomedical engineering and continue his soccer career.
