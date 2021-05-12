Hollan Powers
Senior
Hollan Powers, daughter of James and Laura Powers, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Track & Field Team.
This season, she placed first in the sectional pentathlon, was No. 1 in the state for the long and triple jump and third in the state in 100-meter hurdles.
Powers tried out for track in sixth grade and continued playing every year after. She said upon starting high school, she made the decision to quit cheerleading and pursue track fully.
When asked what continues to keep her motivated she said, “My team inspires me most. The team environment is so motivating and everyone is always so supportive. Sprinters cheer for distance who cheer for field eventers… We all want each other to succeed.”
One of her top role models in life is collegiate track & field athlete, Matilde Rey. “She is a multi at The University of Oregon,” Powers said. “She is my role model because she is also studying architecture and reminds me that my goals can be achieved.”
Powers describes herself as energetic, outgoing, creative and goofy. When she’s not competing, she spends her time serving as the Student Body President and DECA President, and being a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Young Life and more.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her track & field career at The University of Arizona. She would like to major in sustainable architecture.
