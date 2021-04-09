Morgan Salmon
Senior
Morgan Salmon, daughter of Tom and Nicole Salmon, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Softball Team. She plays the position of shortstop.
This season, Salmon said one of her biggest accomplishments was scoring a home run in a game against Ravenwood High School.
She started playing softball due to intrigue after she saw a family friend try it out. When asked what keeps her motivated, she said, “My parents because they have supported me since day one.” She added, “I also play for a family friend who passed away in a heart surgery.”
BHS Softball Coach Erica Powell said of Salmon, “In the last five games, Morgan has had three doubles and two home runs, and in the 9th inning against Spring Hill in a tied game, she got a hit and stole second, third, and then scored the winning run on a passed ball. She has been instrumental in winning two huge district games this last week! She has been a great leader on the field."
Her biggest role model is her mother, Nicole. She said she looks up to her for her determination and kindness, and really values her support.
Salmon describes herself as hardworking, happy, encouraging and funny. When she’s not competing, she enjoys coaching, practicing, working with children and shopping.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her softball career at Santa Clara University.
