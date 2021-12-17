Daniel Cochran is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Boys Basketball Team.
This season, he said his top highlight was defeating LaVergne High School.
Cochran started playing basketball at the YMCA when he was in the 1st grade and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To be the best player I can be and play as long as I can.”
Head Boys Basketball Coach, Troy Bond, said of Cochran, “Daniel is a very skilled, big man with a strong IQ for the game. He can impact the game in so many ways on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. In an essence, he is a true team guy that loves to compete and have success.”
His top role model in life is his father. He said he looks up to him for being a great person and always working hard for his family.
Cochran describes himself as hardworking, intelligent and caring. When he’s not competing on the court, he enjoys spending his time watching TV and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.