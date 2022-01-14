Will Hamilton, son of Todd and Amy Hamilton, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
This season, he had an average score of 180 and a high game of 232.
Hamilton started bowling for fun with friends and then over time realized just how much he enjoyed it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Coach Pop and my teammates drive me to compete harder… competing with each other makes us better. Coach Pop is a great motivator.”
BHS Bowling Coach Brian Popovich said of Hamilton, “Will began his BHS bowling career as an undersized but determined freshman, and he has grown and worked his way to becoming one of the most feared bowlers in the district. He has served as a solid anchor for the boys' squad this year.”
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he looks up to them for their hard work and appreciates their encouragement.
Hamilton describes himself as competitive, hardworking and goofy. When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing rec basketball and fishing.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend either Auburn University or The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to major in business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.