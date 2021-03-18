Erica Moore
Junior
Erica Moore, daughter of Katy and Neely Moore, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Wrestling Team. She competes in the 132-pound weight class.
This season Moore, who is the first woman wrestler in Brentwood High School's history, placed 4th at State and 3rd at Regions. She was also named the Gateway Tire Athlete of the Week.
Moore started wrestling after her friend, Sky, encouraged her to try it out. “It’s the greatest accident I ever made,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Seeing my teammates work hard always makes me fight harder. Having male competition has really shaped who I am and I am successful because of the guys and Coach Smith never giving up on me.”
One of her top role models is teammate Zach Ordoñez. “[He] is one of the hardest workers and his work really paid off,” she said.
Besides wrestling, Moore really enjoys spending her time weight lifting and going to church.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to receive a wrestling scholarship so that she can continue her athletic career in college.
