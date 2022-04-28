Molly Rencher, daughter of Ti and Ben Rencher, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Tennis Team.
Rencher said her top highlights during her time playing tennis have been winning State her freshman year and winning matches with her teammates.
She started playing tennis at a very young age with her father. “He played growing up and wanted my siblings and I to love the sport as much as he did,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Playing tennis has become so enjoyable and fun for me over the years and my friends who I play with have been a huge part of my improvement.”
BHS Head Tennis Coaches, Haley Stoever and Maggie McLaughlin, said of Rencher, "Molly has been a leader for our team since her freshman year. She is an excellent teammate, excellent friend and has an excellent work ethic.
Her parents are her biggest role models in life. She said she looks up to them for being driven, hardworking, loving and generous.
Rencher describes herself as energetic, driven, ambitious and kind.
After graduating from Brentwood High School, she plans to study economics at The University of Georgia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.