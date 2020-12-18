John Windley
John Windley, son of Dave and Nancy Windley, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of guard.
This season, Windley scored 35 points and eight rebounds in a game against Ensworth—achievements that he cites as his biggest highlights this season.
Windley said he started attending Vanderbilt basketball games when he was young and was inspired to play himself. He joined his first team at the age of four.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My desire to be the best and to win.”
BHS Basketball Coach Gregory Shirley said of Windley, “[He] is the true definition of a student athlete. He is continuing his college career at Johns Hopkins University. Last year he led the 14-2 District Regular Season Champion Bruins in every category. This year he scored 35 points for his career high. He did this while he was a great teammate. John Windley has not just made me a better coach but also a better person.”
One of his top role models in life is his older brother, David. “I looked up to what he achieved in sports and school, and I wanted to do those things, too,” he said.
Windley describes himself as disciplined and hardworking. When he’s not on the basketball court he enjoys coaching a rec basketball team.
He is committed to study and play basketball at Johns Hopkins University. He plans to study engineering.
