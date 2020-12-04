Mary Oldham
Senior
Mary Oldham, daughter of Jeff and Kristy Oldham, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team. She plays the position of middle.
Oldham started playing volleyball when she was in the 4th grade and has been at it ever since. This season, Oldham said her biggest highlight was achieving 30 kills in a match against Ravenwood High School.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The chance of winning a championship."
BHS Volleyball Coach Barbara Campbell said of Oldham, “Mary was a dominant force as a middle hitter for the Lady Bruin Volleyball Team, the 2020 AAA State champs! She plays with tremendous heart and is filled with determination and a fighting spirit. Her leadership and her establishment of the middle attack is a key reason for the team’s continued success. She is the best slide attacker in Tennessee.”
Her top role models are her parents. She said she admires them for their hard work ethic.
She describes herself as outgoing and spirited. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys playing piano and guitar, and hanging out with friends and family.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her volleyball career in college. She is currently undecided on a specific field of study.
