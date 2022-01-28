Sam Dailey, daughter of Laura and Mike Dailey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a student at Brentwood High School and the Captain of the Girls Bowling Team.
This season, she scored a new high score of 238. She said along with her new high score, going to the TSSAA Girls Individuals, qualifying and going to the state tournament, were her top highlights.
Dailey said she started bowling just for fun, but that when she heard about the school team, she knew she wanted to pursue it more seriously.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “That amazing feeling you get after you do something that you are really proud of.”
When she’s not in school or at the bowling lanes, Dailey enjoys reading and cooking.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in medicine or architecture.
