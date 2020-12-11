John Howse
Senior
John Howse is a student at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Varsity Football Team.
Howse started playing football when he was five years old after “begging” his parents to let him try it.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My family cause they sacrificed so much and I want to make them proud and be successful.”
BHS Football Coach Steve Brock said of Howse, “John has overcome a near career ending injury and come out and led the BHS secondary to a 2nd round playoff victory. He continues to be a great leader on and off the field.”
His top role model in life is his father. He said he admires him for his constant care and support, and his hard work ethic.
Howse describes himself as strong, confident, determined and brave. When he’s not on the football field, he enjoys looking at/ collecting shoes, listening to music and exercising.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go on to play Division I football and eventually pursue a career in the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.