Clark Vaughn
Freshman
Clark Vaughn, son of Rachel Vaughn, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the Wrestling Team. He competes in the 138-pound weight class.
This season, he finished 27-11, came in 2nd place at Regions, and went 1-2 at State.
Vaughn said his interest in wrestling came in an interesting way when his now coach, Coach Damon Smith, moved into his neighborhood directly across the street. As he came to know Smith more, Smith encouraged him to try it out.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To continually improve and have fun with the sport, and to reach my end goal of winning State and become an All-American.”
His top role model in life is his mother, Rachel. “I don’t know anyone that works harder than her,” he said, “and she continually pushes me to be better in everything I do.”
Vaughn describes himself as ambitious and inspired. When he’s not taking to the mat, he enjoys cooking and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to either continue his wrestling career in college or attend culinary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.