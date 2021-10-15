Brooke Brummett
Junior
Brooke Brummett, daughter of Scott and Beth Brummett, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Golf Team.
This season, Brummett qualified for Regions and State as an individual with a second place finish at Regions.
Brummett became interested in the sport after watching her father and brother play.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Golf is a very challenging sport, so I know I have to work hard every day to keep improving.”
BHS Golf Coach Chris Saunders said of Brummett, “Brooke helped build up our girls’ team roster this season, increasing our numbers by seven girls. She is a great teammate, always willing to help girls who are new to the game. Brooke is so much fun to watch play. She hits longer than a lot of guys in our district! She has the ability to stay focused throughout a round, but also stay relaxed.”
One of her top role models in life is former BHS golfer Gigi Powers. “She was a senior my freshman year, and she really took me under her wing and mentored me,” she said. “Her guidance still influences me today with this golf team as she showed me how to be a leader.”
Brummett describes herself as hardworking and dedicated. When she’s not golfing, she enjoys going to her grandparents’ farm and riding four wheelers, and spending time with friends.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to attend The University of Alabama or Mississippi.
