Thomas Fields, son of Vonda and Roper Fields, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Soccer Team. He plays the position of goal keeper.
This season, Fields saved three penalty kicks in a row in the district semifinal game against Ravenwood High, propelling the team forward to the district finals.
Fields started playing soccer when he was 4 years old and said “it was love at first sight.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The thing that most inspires me is that I want to be the best I can possibly be and I won’t stop ‘til I’m number one.”
His top role models in life are his parents. “They have instilled in me a work ethic like no other and have taught me that hard work, dedication and grit will make you successful through your life,” he said.
Fields describes himself as playful, energetic, competitive and determined. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys cooking, running, playing video games and hanging with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he hopes to continue his soccer career at the collegiate level and pursue a career in business or finance.
