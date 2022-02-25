Sydney Ryan is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Basketball Team.
This season, she said her top highlights were scoring 29 points and having 10 rebounds in a game against Westmoreland High.
Ryan credits her parents for her start in the sport, as both of them played basketball in college. She said that growing up around the game made her want to join in.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Being the best possible version of myself is what inspires me to train and compete.”
BHS Girls Basketball Coach, Marcel Williams, said of Ryan:
Sydney Ryan has been a scoring machine for the women’s basketball team. She is closing in the two school records for the most points in a career and the single season record for the most points. Sydney’s dedication to the game of basketball is on another level. As a coach, it’s refreshing to see somebody as competitive in practice as they are in the game. I am honored to coach her in her basketball journey.
Her top role model in life is professional basketball player, Skylar Diggins-Smith. Diggins-Smith plays for the Phoenix Mercury. Ryan said of her, “I admire her leadership abilities and strive to have her level of energy.”
Ryan describes herself as competitive. When she’s not on the basketball court, she enjoys baking and painting pottery.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her basketball career at Furman University.
