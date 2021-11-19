Robert Pautienus, son of Robert and Jenna Pautienus, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a member of the Varsity Boys Cross Country Team.
This season, he achieved a new personal record of 16:27 and came in 32nd place at State.
He started running on a club team when he was in elementary school, but said that he never considered himself a great runner. In middle school, he decided to devote time to training and joined the cross country team. “As the season started, I quickly realized I was a much better runner than I thought, even making Varsity,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I have a very competitive nature so when it comes to running I just can’t help but to think how I can improve and get faster.”
BHS Head Cross Country Coach Rob Pautienus said of him, “Robert has been one of the most consistent runners for the team this year, leading the core of our Varsity squad as the 3rd runner on Varsity at Regions and State, helping us place 3rd at the State Championship. He consistently works hard in workouts and is mentally tough and smart in races.”
His top role model in life is his grandfather. He said he admires him for his perseverance, humility and decision-making skills.
Pautienus describes himself as determined and persevering. When he’s not competing, he enjoys hiking, backpacking, camping and playing video games.
After graduating from BHS, he hopes to continue his running career in college and pursue a degree in engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.