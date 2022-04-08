Peyton Strauss, daughter of Susan and Chris Strauss, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Girls Track & Field Team.
This season, she achieved a mile time of 5:09 and an 800-meter time of 2:22.
She started running in middle school to branch out and try something new. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am a very goal-oriented person. I love that in running I can shoot for a certain time during races and practice. I also love being able to contribute to a team.”
Her top role models in life are her parents and coaches. She said she admires her parents for teaching her to work hard to achieve success and looks up to her coaches for preparing the team to race.
BHS Girls Track & Field Coach, Joe Fedoris, said of Strauss, “Peyton is coming off a solid cross country and indoor season, and is a versatile distance runner that we have a ton of confidence in.”
Strauss describes herself as dedicated, hardworking, nice and funny. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends and watching TikToks.
After graduating from BHS, she hopes to be recruited to run at a Division I school where she can study nursing.
