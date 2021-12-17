Charlotte Lambright, daughter of Julia and Eric Lambright, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Girls Basketball Team and plays defense for the team.
This season, she said her top highlight was the team’s first home win against McGavock High School.
Lambright credits her father, who also played basketball in high school, as her inspiration for picking up the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I’m inspired by my teammates. We always push each other at practice… like all going hard in a drill or all collapsing on a loose ball.”
BHS Girls Basketball Coach, Marcel Williams, said of Lambright, "Charlotte is a star in her role. Her defensive night in and out has been amazing, playing with high energy, using her motor, flat out playing hard... being relentless on the defensive end, which goes overlooked a lot. I appreciate her ability to help this team win games."
Her top role model in life is her sister. “I’ve never ever seen anyone work as hard as her,” she said. “She tries to better herself for the people around her and I truly admire that.”
Lambright describes herself as competitive and a hard worker. When she’s not competing for the Bruins on the basketball court, she’s training to play soccer. She also enjoys baking and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue playing soccer at the collegiate level.
