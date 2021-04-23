Donovan Janicek
Senior
Donovan Janicek, son of David and Laura Janicek, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Tennis Team.
This season, he said one of the biggest highlights was leading the team to a 7-1 record and eventually the playoffs.
Janicek said he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps by playing tennis. When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “Pushing myself and my teammates to be the best possible versions of ourselves.”
His top role model in life is his grandfather. He said he looks up to him as an example of hard work, selflessness and empathy.
Janicek describes himself as driven, passionate and dedicated. When he’s not competing for BHS, he enjoys biking, traveling and exercising.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to study economics and finance. Eventually, he would like to work in asset management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.