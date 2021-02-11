Sydney Ryan
Junior
Sydney Ryan, daughter of Steve and Jen Ryan, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Girls Basketball Team. She plays the position of shooting guard for the team.
This season, Ryan had several reasons to celebrate. In a game against Page High School, she scored 27 points; in a game against Dickson County, she scored 22 points; and in a game against Independence High she scored 32 points.
Ryan credits her parents for her interest in the sport. “My parents both played basketball in college,” she said. “I grew up around basketball and I’ve loved it since kindergarten when I first started.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be great. Working with and around others who are great and successful inspires me to be great and successful.”
Her top role model is her coach, Myles Thrash. She said his dedication to the team and to winning inspires her. “If I ever coach, I want to coach just like him,” she said.
Thrash said of her, “Sydney has posted double double games for the Lady Bruins and is leading the team in rebounding.”
Ryan describes herself as competitive and dedicated. When she’s not in school or on the court, she spends her time with her church’s youth group.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her basketball career in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.