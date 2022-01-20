Davis White, son of Terry and Kristen White, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Basketball, Football and Track & Field teams.
This year, White said his top highlight in basketball was in a tournament game against Chattanooga’s Brainerd High School where he scored 28 points. In football, he achieved a new personal record as well as tying the school record by scoring five touchdowns in a game against Cane Ridge High School.
He started playing basketball at the age of 5 with his father. He said he remember shooting hoops outside with him before he became more serious about the sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My motivation is to be the best player in any sport I play. I always try to work harder than my opponent.”
White’s top role models are his basketball coach, Troy Crane, and his father. He said he looks up to both of them for being motivating and encouraging leaders.
He describes himself as funny, energetic, nice and hardworking.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue either his basketball or football career at the collegiate level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.