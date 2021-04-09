Andrew Billington
Junior
Andrew Billington, son of Amberly and Phil Billington, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Baseball Team. He plays the position of centerfield.
This season, Billington said his favorite moment was coming back in a game against Summit High School and winning in extra innings.
Regarding his start in the sport, he said that his parents encouraged him to try basketball, football and baseball. Baseball just ended up sticking more than the others.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates inspire me to work hard and persevere through adversity.”
BHS Baseball Coach, Daniel Peck, said of Billington, "Andrew has had an impactful week for us all over the field. Buys in and plays the game hard every night. From an OF assist, to his late game opposite field double to spark the comeback against Summit Tuesday night, Andrew has a mature approach to the game and at the plate. It has been paying off in the early going."
His top role models in life are his parents. He said he looks up to them for their work ethic. “They have shown me that when you work harder than everyone else, you will succeed.”
Billington describes himself as competitive, however, when he’s not on the field, he enjoys spending his time fishing, swimming, cooking, making art, listening to music and exercising.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to continue his athletic and academic careers in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.